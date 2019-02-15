A very wet week next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s a very mild start to a mid-February morning. Clouds from yesterday remained overhead, with our temperatures in the mid to upper 50s as of 4.am.
Today we should continue to hold on to our cloud cover. Temps are expected to make it into the low to mid 60s. Our forecast models are showing some scattered showers moving through today.
A more organized band of showers looks to be moving through in the late night and overnight hours tonight. That band of showers will likely move into northwest Alabama around 9 p.m. and move across our area while most of us are sleeping. Most of that rain will likely be gone by 6 a.m.
Sunday may bring us a few showers as well.
The big rain event looks to be happening during our next workweek...and I'm talking a LOT of rainfall. Our forecast models are freaking out with projections of 5-8 inches. That's pretty amazing. And, if that happens, this will go down as one of the wettest Winters in recorded history. So batten down the hatches and move to higher ground, LOL.
I hope you have a great weekend!
