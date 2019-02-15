Today is National Hippo Day, and we’re here for it!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In honor of Friday’s National Hippo Day, it’s time to cue up the movie Madagascar.
“I like it big, I like it juicy!”
Friday brings us another reason to celebrate Fiona the Hippo, at the Cincinnati Zoo.
The word “hippopotamus” comes from the ancient Greek word for “water horse” or "river horse,” and despite spending about 16 hours a day in the water, hippos’ dense bodies limit their ability to swim or even float.
Instead, they move around by pushing off the bottom of a river or sticking to shallow water, and they have a lot to push around.
Hippos are the third-largest land animal, behind elephants and white rhinos, with males weighing as much as three small cars.
