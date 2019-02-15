Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student facing additional charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - A Randolph County High School teacher being held in jail on 8 felony counts of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year old student, is now facing charges in Clay County and could face additional charges in other counties.
David Burkhalter, 30, is now on hold for a felony count of electronic solicitation of a minor and a felony county of interference with custody in Clay County. His charges in Randolph County are two counts of rape in the second degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, one count of enticing a child, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child for sex, and two counts of school employee sex act with a student less than 19 years of age.
During a joint investigation with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph County Narcotics Unit, and the Wedowee Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant on the Ashland home of Burkhalter. Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard says as a result of that warrant, they were able to determine the suspect committed crimes in his jurisdiction involving the 15-year old girl. Sheriff Studdard also says his agency is working with other agencies is surrounding counties and more charges could be filed outside of Randolph and Clay counties. He is asking anyone with information to come forward and file a report.
The investigation started when the Wedowee Police Department responded to Randolph County High School on February 6 for the allegations. On February 13, Burkhalter was served a warrant after investigators determined the accusations were credible and that probable cause existed for an arrest.
Randolph County Schools Superintendent John Jacobs says Burkhalter, a first-year math teacher and junior high football and boys basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.
Jacobs says other students reported the issue to administration. He says this is the first complaint received about Burkhalter. The school system is also asking anyone with any information or past concerns to come forward anonymously.
Randolph County investigators say the math teacher is being held in protective custody and has a $1.5 million cash bond in their jail.
