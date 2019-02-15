Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student facing additional charges

During a joint investigation with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Randolph County Narcotics Unit, and the Wedowee Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant on the Ashland home of Burkhalter. Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard says as a result of that warrant, they were able to determine the suspect committed crimes in his jurisdiction involving the 15-year old girl. Sheriff Studdard also says his agency is working with other agencies is surrounding counties and more charges could be filed outside of Randolph and Clay counties. He is asking anyone with information to come forward and file a report.