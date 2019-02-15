State approves charter school in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -The Alabama State Department of Education gave a charter school the go ahead to open in fall of 2020 in Tuscaloosa.
The Capstone Charter School has been a project in the works since the 90′s but now since the recent approval from the state, those backing the school can finally move forward with finding a location to build it.
The leadership board for the school said it will take about $5 million to construct the school from the ground up. Most of the money will need to be raised to support the project. A lot of the leadership board members are educators from the Capital school in Tuscaloosa, looking to bring their unique and innovative learning techniques to what will soon be Capstone Charter school. For example, students can learn foreign languages like Chinese, German and Spanish as early as kindergarten.
“We are trying to provide a choice for families to be able to find a good fit for their child often that’s in a mainstream school but sometimes it’s not,” said Dr. Elizabeth McKnight Leadership board member. “The opportunity is there for their children but it’s up to the parents if they want to try it,” said David Murphy who is a parent.
The Capstone Charter school plans to have smaller classes of 15 according to McKnight. Application season will be open sometime this fall.
