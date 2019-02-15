Singing telegrams popular in B’ham for V-Day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Matthew Carroll’s job is part secret agent and part wandering minstrel. And he always draws a crowd.
He offers his services delivering singing telegrams, and Valentine’s Day is one of his busiest. Carroll started the day with about 30 requests, and by 4 p.m. that jumped to about 60.
“We’ve been running around all day long,” says Carroll.
Carroll started this business 10 years ago thinking it was a good way to make extra cash while also playing bars, restaurants and weddings.
“Music itself, it’s just already an emotional thing. And then the surprise, and as they read the card, sometimes their card is very sweet. And so they’re looking at a sweet card and it’s almost like you’re setting the backdrop to the message, you know?” says Carroll.
Ninety person of his business comes from word of mouth. He’s a musician by day and you can actually find his latest album “Left to Burn” on Spotify. But he keeps doing telegrams because they’re just fun.
“You are the living embodiment of expressing the love to the other person,” Carroll said.
And you can imagine he’s got a few stories to tell.
“After his first date, the man sent us to the lady. But then it worked because two years later he sent us again to sing as he proposed. So it was a really sweet story,” Carroll says.
But they don’t always work out that way.
“And he put his head in his hands during the song, and he was bald, a shaved head and his entire head was beat red.”
Carroll has a team that he works with and they’re available most every day of the year. You can reach him at B’ham Singing Telegrams by calling 205-578-7570.
