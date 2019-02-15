Pellet gun shatters windows at EBA Missions Center in Gadsden

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - A missions center that helps the poor has been targeted by shooters with a pellet gun.
Wednesday night, someone shot at the windows of the Etowah Baptist Missions Center, shattering one and leaving holes in others.
The building is located on Wahl Street in Gadsden. This was the second time in two weeks.
Each time, the shooters took out a window, and left bullet holes in a few others.
The people who work at the missions center wonder who could do such a thing. “That’s exactly what we’re wondering. Here we are to help the community and then someone comes and tries to destroy what we’re trying to do here. And we don’t understand why someone would bite the hand that feeds them,” says Karen Lee, executive director of the Missions Center.
The people who run the center say they haven't noticed anything missing, so they assume it was vandalism and not a burglary. The center gives out donated food and clothing.
They're asking anyone who saw anything on Wahl Street to contact them or the Gadsden Police.
They say no other windows were hit on Wahl Street Wednesday night.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.