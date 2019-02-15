Moody police purchasing new drug detection device

MOODY, AL (WBRC) - Moody police are getting a hand-held analyzer that can identify over 450 illegal drugs.
“The officer won’t actually have to handle the drug itself. He can take the analyzer and scan it. And it will tell the officer what the actual drug is before he has to get involved with it,” said Chief Thomas Hunt.
The device will significantly cut down on the risk of things like accidental exposure.
"It's another tool that has come out for law enforcement to help keep us safe," said Hunt.
The department is getting the device through a grant process involving the Department of Justice and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Outside of the protections from officers, Hunt also feels this is going to help get drug dealers off the street faster.
"We’ll still have to send our narcotics to forensics to be analyzed but, this will help us as well. When we print out the form of showing what it is, we’ll be able to go to court, our prosecutors, DA’s office and that might be able to help speed up the court process as well,” said Hunt.
