Man killed, woman arrested after shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -Bessemer police say a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon and a woman is in custody.
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper said officers responded to the 200 block of 24th Street South at approximately 1:30 p.m. to a call of a person shot.
Chief Roper says officers discovered Carterrius Lowe suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. They quickly arrested Shaniqua Moore and secured the scene.
Lowe was transported to UAB Hospital, where he died. After detectives interviewed involved parties, a capital murder warrant was issued for Moore.
This is the second shooting in Bessemer today. Earlier a man was shot several times at a home in the 100 block of 16th Street north.
