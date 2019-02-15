Lindy Cleveland “Doing Good” at Unless U

Lindy was determined to make things better. Five years ago she started Unless U with a few students in her parent's rec room. Now there are more than 50 students and 12 staff members. Every one of them know the quote by heart. At "Unless U" they attend all sorts of classes including reading, writing and math. There are also classes in job skills, fine arts and even cooking and pilates. Lindy says watching them learn is a great reward. "When I walk in and see something click with a student that they've learned. It's a really good day." For now, the classes are in borrowed space at Shades Mountain Baptist Church but they just broke ground for a new building in Vestavia Hills and are working to raise another $300 thousand so they can move in debt free.