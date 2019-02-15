Hueytown racer JoJo Wilkinson is ready to step it up in 2019

HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) - 14-year-old JoJo Wilkinson of Hueytown doesn’t have her learner’s permit to drive yet, but it doesn’t keep her from racing in the Late Model Series around the southeast short tracks.
“Racing is in my blood, since my dad use to race,” said JoJo Wilkinson. “I grew up in it and I love what it represents, I love going fast and I love to win. Racing is fun and it challenges me and it’s what I want to do.”
In 2018, JoJo won Rookie of the Year at the Montgomery Speedway and this year she has some lofty goals. JoJo let us hang out with her for the day as we followed her around Hueytown where she stays pretty busy to get her mind and her body ready for the upcoming season.
