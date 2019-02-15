How have school safety plans changed 1 year since the Parkland shooting?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One year ago Thursday, 17 people were killed in one of the worst school shootings in US History.
Many things in the way of school security have changed since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“Oh, we’re on high alert," said John Baker, Birmingham City Schools Director of Safety and Security. “Because of the mass shootings and we live in different times today.”
Baker says they have made changes, like adding additional cameras, conducting more frequent searches and even implementing a new visitor management system.
“Parents that would come in, we would scan their IDs and basically give us a background check of that individual,” said Baker.
Baker adds that some of those improvements were already in the works.
Shootings can happen anywhere, as the school system saw last spring. That’s when Huffman student Courtlin Arrington was shot and killed inside a classroom.
In all, security officers and Birmingham police have 43 different schools they protect.
“I think the parents really appreciate what we’re doing, sometimes we have security officers at dismissals at some schools. The parents love to see us there,” said Baker.
