FIRST ALERT: Expect heavy rain, flood threat next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s plenty of rain on radar tonight and the rain will continue throughout much of the overnight. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s. We could see some patchy fog develop during the morning.
The rest of Saturday looks great and the threat of rain goes away. It will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. If you are going to the Birmingham Iron game just dress for temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Return flow sets up on Sunday ahead of our next cold front that will allow temperatures to spike to the middle 60s. Spotty showers return on Sunday morning and then scattered to numerous by the afternoon and evening hours.
The front and rain exit south on Monday morning. The rest of Presidents Day looks nice and temperatures start in the middle 40s and warming to about 60 degrees.
FIRST ALERT: Heavier rain and a much wetter pattern set up between Tuesday and Friday. Days of rain could result in flooding and we will have to see if the NWS issues a flash flood watch or a flood watch at some point next week. Model output indicates anywhere from 2” to more than 6” of rainfall next week.
Be on the watch for updates from us regarding the heavy rainfall threat on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.