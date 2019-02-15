Federal grant helps lure German company to Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - SWJ Technology is moving to Tuscaloosa.
The German engineering, planning and project management company was awarded a $200,000 federal grant to move its headquarters to west Alabama.
“They liked the infrastructure, basically being on a state highway, easy access to the Mercedes plant,” Tuscaloosa city councilman Kip Tyner said.
Tyner represents the area that will become home to the newest international company coming to that city.
“Well this is going to bring high-tech, high-paying jobs. And it doesn’t hurt it’s in Alberta,” he said.
SWJ will build in an area in Alberta that’s near the Alberta School of Performing Arts, the Gateway and Tuscaloosa’s East Precinct. Tyner added the company wanted to be within a mile of the University of Alabama campus. He felt it could have an impact on Alberta and the city as a whole for years to come.
″You’re talking millions in new revenue. You’re talking over 100 jobs within the first year,” he said.
Tyner says the company could break ground on its new location in Alberta as early as March.
