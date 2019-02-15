Extension coming to Lakeshore Trail

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - People who use the Shades Creek Greenway (commonly known as the Lakeshore Trail) should have more room to run next year.
Carolyn Buck, who manages the Red Rock Trail System (including the greenway) for the Freshwater Land Trust, says it just closed on the last six properties needed to extend the popular trail.
“So it ends right now at Columbiana/Greensprings and it’s going to go another 1.75 miles towards Wildwood,” says Buck.
The extension would take the trail under I-65 and connect it with the Wildwood Preserve Trail beyond the Walmart on Lakeshore.
She expects work on the extension to begin later this year and finish sometime next year.
What will finish by summer is another extension connecting the system’s High Ore Line Trail to Red Mountain Park’s new western entrance.
Buck says Freshwater is seeing most demand for an extension of the First Avenue South Greenway to connect with Avondale. What has also proven popular with trail-lovers is the Birmingham Kiwanis Club’s extension of Vulcan Trail, which Buck says has seen around 30,000 visitors since it opened nearly a year ago.
