Dave Chappelle hand-delivers tickets to Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds on Craigslist

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to his Valentine’s Day comedy show to a Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to purchase the tickets on Craigslist.
Not only did Chappelle hand-deliver the tickets, he sat down to chat with the couple and took time to take pictures with several people in the hotel restaurant.
On Wednesday, WBTV reported that a south Charlotte wife and mother claimed she paid a seller on Craigslist hundreds of dollars for tickets to see comedian Dave Chappelle at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, but never received the tickets.
Deidra Dickens said her husband, Eddie, loves Dave Chappelle, so when she heard he was coming to perform in Charlotte she thought it would be great to get tickets.
Unfortunately, she missed her opportunity to get the tickets at the box office and instead chose to look for tickets on Craigslist.
Deidra Dickens was thrilled to find tickets at the end of a row, citing the fact that her husband often needs a wheelchair in public so seating can be tricky.
“They were seats one through four so those would be great because I could put my husband in seat one at the end of an aisle and that kind of good stuff,” the mother explained.
She hoped the comedy show would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her husband. She said they could also take another couple to the show with them. Dickens decided to contact the seller about buying all four available tickets.
“They said they were available. The person said they could provide proof of purchase so I was like ‘great’,” elaborated Dickens.
She said there was nothing too suspicious about the seller so she decided to buy the tickets, transferring the seller $500 through the Apple Pay online payment service.
“I was having good faith and it cost me $500,” said Dickens.
She said the seller never sent her the tickets and stopped communicating with her as soon as she sent the money.
“You have no empathy or goodness, or I don’t know, maybe no soul,” she told WBTV.
Dickens has filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a fraud report with her credit card company.
The couple seemed overjoyed Thursday night as they received the tickets and met Chappelle at the Omni Charlotte Hotel in uptown Charlotte..
“Always get your tickets from reliable sources,” Chappelle said as he gave the couple tickets.
Deidra and Eddie Dickens were shocked and overjoyed by Chappelle’s kind gesture.
“Holy moly. Dave Chappelle handing us tickets to the show. I cannot even describe how I’m feeling right now,” said Deidra Dickens.
Chappelle offered up a positive message for fans looking to purchase tickets.
“It’s good that people know always get your tickets from reliable sources and take any opportunity that’s presented to you to be kind especially if it’s something easy to do," said Chappelle in an interview with WBTV.
He performed two shows at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center Thursday night. Chappelle just recently won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.
“It was a huge honor. I want to shout out all the other nominees especially Chris Rock and Patton Oswalt. Those my brothers. They have a special place in my heart, but everybody, all the comedians, keep fighting the good fight. I’ll see you out there on the road,” said Chappelle.
