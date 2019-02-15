Concerns of possible flooding in B’ham growing with high rain totals expected next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There is growing concern about possible flooding as more rain heads to Alabama next week.
Concerns are high especially for those in flood-prone areas. It’s an ongoing issue for many parts of city. Birmingham officials said they are taking action ahead of the storms and rains.
One trouble area is 31st street north near 8th avenue. There has not been a lot of rain, yet a third of the highway is covered in water.
Those who work in the area say the city has been out to unclog drains but the problem persists. The issue may be a need to install better storm water pipes to handle the water.
Still, Birmingham remains active.
Crews were trying to work to clear storm drains and gutters Friday on 8th Avenue North and Center Street to help reduce any potential for flooding.
“It’s not work we do only based on forecast. The department of public works on a daily basis goes out checks areas that have been problem spots in the past or any area just to make sure drains are unclogged. they are cleared out,” said Rick Journey, Communication Director for Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Journey said there is a 24-hour hotline for people to call if you have a problem in the city. The number for the hotline is 205-254-6344.
