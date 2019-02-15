Chef Ron: Salmon and Bay Scallops Pasta

Ingredients:
1¼ cups Pasta
3 Large Bay Scallops
1 1/2 pounds fresh salmon fillet, cut into 4 equal pieces
½ tsp Salt
⅛ tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper
2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Alfredo sauce
Directions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the directions on the package. After 5 minutes, add the spinach. Drain and add the Alfredo sauce. Set aside.
Heat the skillet, add oil and increase heat to medium-high. Season salmon with salt, pepper, and Chef Ron’s special seasoning. Add salmon to the skillet and cook for 7 minutes on each side until done. Remove from heat.
In the same, add the seasoned bay scallops . Cook for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet.
Place pasta with spinach on a plate. Add salmon and scallops on top of the pasta. Serve
