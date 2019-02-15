Chef Ron: Salmon and Bay Scallops Pasta

February 15, 2019 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:27 AM

Ingredients:

1¼ cups Pasta

3 Large Bay Scallops

1 1/2 pounds fresh salmon fillet, cut into 4 equal pieces

½ tsp Salt

⅛ tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Alfredo sauce

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the directions on the package. After 5 minutes, add the spinach. Drain and add the Alfredo sauce. Set aside.

Heat the skillet, add oil and increase heat to medium-high. Season salmon with salt, pepper, and Chef Ron’s special seasoning. Add salmon to the skillet and cook for 7 minutes on each side until done. Remove from heat.

In the same, add the seasoned bay scallops . Cook for 2 minutes on each side. Remove from skillet.

Place pasta with spinach on a plate. Add salmon and scallops on top of the pasta. Serve

