Calhoun County EMA urges residents to prep for severe weather emergencies

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Next week is severe weather week, and the Calhoun County EMA is suggesting a weather preparedness kit.
Many parts of Alabama will have a severe weather sales tax holiday, on certain items needed to prepare for severe weather.
Anniston, Weaver, Jacksonville, and rural Calhoun County will be observing that holiday on certain items, including batteries and flashlights, the weekend of February 22-24. State law allows local municipalities to opt-in for the tax holiday.
Jacksonville was hit by a tornado last March, and numerous residents had homes that were damaged or destroyed. This was in addition to widespread damage on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Calhoun County's EMA director is suggesting each household has a severe weather kit ready for when severe weather comes into your area.
"We call it a go bag, some basic items that you would need, if you were displaced from your home, or your office, or your school, for a short amount of time, that you could survive," said Michael Barton, EMA director.
"Flashlights, batteries, tarpaulins, generators under a certain price amount, different items that you would need, to have your house, your property, your family prepared for severe weather, or in the event that you were hit by some kind of severe weather peril,"said Barton.Barton's comments came just after the Calhoun County Commission declared February 18-22 as Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
For a list of items for that kit, visit here.
