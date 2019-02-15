B’ham lawmaker reacts to DNC decision ordering new election for state chair, vice chair

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The chair of the Alabama Democratic Party says she’s not concerned about a new vote that could put her out of office.
On Thursday, the Democratic National Committee made the rare decision to rule her election as chairwoman invalid. Now the party has to hold a new election for its chairman and vice chairman, within the next 90 days.
Birmingham State Representative Juandalynn Givan says in no uncertain terms the state Democratic Party needs to get its act together. Givan tells us the party is very divisive right now. Givan would like for more voices to be heard in the decision making process.
Over the past four to five years, Givan says there's been attempt to overthrow the state Democratic party leadership. She's not sure what the leadership solution is at this point, in terms of who should be leading the party. What she is sure of is she wants to see everyone on the same page to help the party move forward.
"We need to come up with a democratic ticket, a Democratic agenda. We need to become true Democrats. We need to fight for a cause. We need to fight for the people. But also the people need to hear our voices and we need to become voices of the people,” Givan said.
We’re told the DNC will oversee this new election. No word yet when it will take place.
