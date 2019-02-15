Bessemer City upsets No. 1 Columbia at Northwest Regional

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Bessemer City boys beat Class 6A top-ranked Columbia Friday afternoon in the Northwest Regional Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers beat Columbia 61-56 to advance to the NW Regional final against Muscle Shoals on February 19.
Thaddeus Williams led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points.
“It’s a very good feeling. People counted us out, but when people count you out, you have to make them count you in,” said Bessemer head coach Langston Williams.
