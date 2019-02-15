AATC: Beer, bean and sausage soup

AATC’s Beer, Bean and Sausage Soup
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 lb pork sausage, cut into coins
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 Tbsp minced garlic
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1 1/2 pints bacon stock
1 14 oz can diced tomatoes
1 can of beans - cannellini or black
Pinch of salt and pepper
12 oz beer
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
Directions:
Heat oil in large saucepan and brown sausages. Set aside and cook onion, garlic and pepper for about 3 minutes in bacon stock. Add sausage, tomatoes and beer. Simmer for 10 minutes or longer. Garnish with parsley. Fantastic soup!
