AATC: Beer, bean and sausage soup
By WBRC Staff | February 15, 2019 at 1:24 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 1:24 PM

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb pork sausage, cut into coins

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped

1 1/2 pints bacon stock

1 14 oz can diced tomatoes

1 can of beans - cannellini or black

Pinch of salt and pepper

12 oz beer

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Directions:

Heat oil in large saucepan and brown sausages. Set aside and cook onion, garlic and pepper for about 3 minutes in bacon stock. Add sausage, tomatoes and beer. Simmer for 10 minutes or longer. Garnish with parsley. Fantastic soup!

