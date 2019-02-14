University of Alabama Moot Court Team makes history by winning national competition

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A University of Alabama Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law moot court team recently won a national competition and in doing so made some history.
The team of Lindsey Barber, Cory Church and Anne Miles Golson won the 69th Annual National Moot Court Competition up in New York and in doing so became the first time a team from the University of Alabama has won the event.
“This is just a great honor to represent our University,” said Church. “We put in countless hours of work, research and rehearsal. We developed some amazing chemistry and when it came time to demonstrate our skills we did exactly what we had hoped for.”
The Alabama Moot Court team is made up of second year law students and it beat out more than 150 other teams to win the title.
