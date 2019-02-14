UA student athletes visit veterans during Salute to Veterans Week

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Student athletes at the University of Alabama left campus Thursday to spend time with veterans in the Tuscaloosa area.
Volleyball player Cidavia Hall and track athlete Alize Ford brought smiles, cheerful conversation, and Valentine’s Day cards to the VA Medical Center.
The pair visited veterans getting treatment and those living at the VA. They also read some of the cards to the veterans.
These student athletes wanted to make sure their first visit here was memorable for the veterans they wanted to support for Salute to Veterans Week.
“Even though we’re just passing out cards, it means something. I’m just now hearing they don’t have a lot of visitors. So it’s special to come out and just show a face,” Hall said.
“We’re more than just athletes. We like to give back and do this type of stuff. It’s just who we are and we love it,” Ford explained.
These types of visits happen a few times every year. In fact, Alabama football coach Nick Saban has visited veterans at Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center.
