‘This is my week’: Basketball superfan crochets at regional tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Meet the biggest AHSAA basketball superfan at the AHSAA Northwest Regional Tournament.
Regional hoops are underway for high school basketball and there’s one super fan who hasn’t missed a game in more than 20 years. Her name is Polly Easterwood. She’s 87 years old, from Holly Pond and has been coming to the AHSAA Northwest Regional Tournament at Wallace State Community College in Cullman since it started in 1994.
“I don’t know who’s playing, I don’t have anyone to root for, but when someone does good for any team, I just love it,” Easterwood said.
Polly sits front row and crochets all day while she watches the basketball games. “I knit, I do crossword puzzles, I bring food, this is my week. I fix enough for the puppy to eat at home and I make sure I have someone there to take him outside while I’m gone. This is my week, I sit here and enjoy it, this is my week,” Easterwood added.
Easterwood’s love for basketball comes from her husband, Felton Easterwood, who was a long time basketball coach at Holly Pond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.