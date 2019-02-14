2 suspects arrested in shooting death of BPD Sgt. Wytasha Carter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter.
Police say Jeremy Owens, 31, was arrested Thursday morning at UAB’s Spain Rehabilitation Center. He is charged with one count of capital murder, one count of murder of a police officer, receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden to possess a weapon and two counts of attempted murder.
Police say Michael Todd, 18, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. Warrants for receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of marijuana have been obtained against Todd.
Todd is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Carter was shot and killed on Jan. 13 when he and officer Lucas Allums approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens allegedly shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed.
Officer Allums was released from UAB Hospital last month. He has served with the Birmingham Police Department since 2016. He is assigned to the Patrol Division at the North Precinct.
Carter started with the Birmingham Police Department in 2011, where he worked various assignments including West Precinct, HICOPP and Youth Services as a school resource officer. Carter was promoted to sergeant in February 2018.
