Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville girls advance to face each other in NW Regional final
By Christina Chambers | February 14, 2019 at 3:26 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:26 PM

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville girls will face each other in the Northwest Regional Tournament final.

The Lady Jags and Huskies will play February 19 at 9 a.m. The winner advancing to the Class 7A state tournament.

On Thursday, Hewitt defeated Austin 62-47 to advance to the regional title game for the first in two years.

The Lady Jags defeated James Clemons 60-38 on Thursday. Georgia commit Sarah Ashlee Barker scored a team-high 29 points.

Spain Park is the defending Class 7A state champions.

