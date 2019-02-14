Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville girls advance to face each other in NW Regional final

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville girls will face each other in the Northwest Regional Tournament final.
The Lady Jags and Huskies will play February 19 at 9 a.m. The winner advancing to the Class 7A state tournament.
On Thursday, Hewitt defeated Austin 62-47 to advance to the regional title game for the first in two years.
The Lady Jags defeated James Clemons 60-38 on Thursday. Georgia commit Sarah Ashlee Barker scored a team-high 29 points.
Spain Park is the defending Class 7A state champions.
