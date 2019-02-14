Shelby Co. Clinic makes it easier for sexual assult survivors to come forward

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - A shocking study shows that 1 in every 6 women in America have been raped or attempted to be raped in her life.
A Shelby County organization is working to help those survivors bring their attackers to justice.
SafeShelby Sexual Assault Clinic in Pelham is surprised how many victims they help each month. It’s not because they don’t think this is happening, it’s because rape is one of the most unreported crimes.
They hope that the safe and one on one clinic experience that they offer continues to encourage more victims to come forward. After victims are attacked it is so overwhelming for them to go to a hospital that is why a lot of these crimes go unreported. The program offers free 24/7 services for sexual assault survivors, including forensic exams, counseling and legal advocacy.
“We are so thankful that people know that we are here and they are reaching out to us and we hope that is just what keeps happening that people keep reaching out and people always know that we are here and people actually seek the services that we offer," Safehouse community director Elishua Murkhum said.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently granted SafeHouse over $30,000 to continue these efforts. SafeShelby has a crisis line open 24/7. The number to it is 205-669-SAFE (7233). Collect calls are accepted. You can also reach them at safehouse@safehouse.org.
