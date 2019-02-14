SEC announces 2019 Media Days lineup

The SEC released the 2019 SEC Media Days lineup (Source: SEC)
By Jahmal Kennedy | February 14, 2019 at 2:58 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 3:00 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s not yet time again, but the 2019 SEC Media Days schedule is already here. The SEC released the four-day schedule Thursday.

Auburn and Alabama will speak on the final two days. The Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban will speak Wednesday, July 17. Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn will speak on the final day, Thursday, July 18.

This year Media Days returns to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham Hotel after shifting to Atlanta’s College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. The event will run from Monday, July 15 through the 18th.

Here’s the full schedule (times are not known):

MONDAY, JULY 15:

  • Florida - Dan Mullen
  • LSU - Ed Orgeron
  • Missouri - Barry Odom

TUESDAY, JULY 16:

  • Georgia - Kirby Smart
  • Ole Miss - Matt Luke
  • Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
  • Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17:

  • Alabama - Nick Saban
  • Arkansas - Chad Morris
  • Mississippi State - Joe Moorhead
  • South Carolina - Will Muschamp

THURSDAY, JULY 18:

  • Auburn - Gus Malzahn
  • Kentucky - Mark Stoops
  • Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

