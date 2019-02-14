Samford baseball picked to win SoCon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Samford baseball opens the season this weekend at South Florida.
The Bulldogs were picked as the favorite to win the SoCon in last week’s preseason poll.
“We were really strong last year, winning our conference tournament. We return the bulk of our offense so you kind of except the high expectations, but we really have a tough task replacing our bullpen. We have three former pitchers who are professional baseball players that were on our team last year so replacing them is going to be a challenge for us,” Samford head baseball coach Casey Dunn said.
