Rain causes major delays in Auburn airport project

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - We are two months past the original expected completion date for the new Auburn University Regional Airport taxiway, and officials say that still have a lot more work to do.
Rain has put the project several months behind schedule.
Work on the new taxiway began last spring and previously was expected to be finished in December 2018. As that time came and passed, airport officials have set up a new expected completion date for this spring.
“We started the project in June and anticipated being finished in about 180 calendar days, but the amount of rain that we have had over the summer and fall has slowed down the project,” says airport director, Bill Hutto. "The project is quite a bit of earthwork since it’s basically building a road in the slopes that go along with that. So the rain events coming in mess up the slopes and the work that was done. So the delays have been mostly due to the amount of rain and having to redo work that has already been done.”
Hutto says the construction portion of the over $780,000 project budget is where it’s supposed to be, but additional costs due to delays will vary depending on how soon the project can be finished.
Officials say the old taxiway at the airport was too close to the runway and did not meet Federal Aviation Administration safety standards. It was also not strong enough to handle the weight of aircraft at the airport.
