Rain causes major delays in Auburn airport project

“We started the project in June and anticipated being finished in about 180 calendar days, but the amount of rain that we have had over the summer and fall has slowed down the project,” says airport director, Bill Hutto. "The project is quite a bit of earthwork since it’s basically building a road in the slopes that go along with that. So the rain events coming in mess up the slopes and the work that was done. So the delays have been mostly due to the amount of rain and having to redo work that has already been done.”