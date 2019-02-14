Oxford council hears plan to ‘re-imagine’ Quintard Mall

OXFORD, AL (WBRC) - Oxford’s city council has heard big plans to totally “re-imagine” the Quintard Mall.
The nearly 50-year-old shopping complex will be re-developed, with many interior stores gaining exterior store fronts, and out-parcels being developed as well.
The entire project will cost some $55-60 million and will look more like a “life center,” like the Oxford Exchange shopping center one exit away on I-20.
Currently two out-parcels have thriving businesses - a Firestone tire store and a CVS pharmacy - and two have vacant buildings, which once held a Hardee’s and a McAlister’s sandwich shop. The city owns a large building that once held a Sears. Hull Properties does not own the buildings that hold the Amstar 12 Cinemas or Dillard’s.
There is no timeline on the project.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.