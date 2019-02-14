The need for an umbrella increases starting Friday

Next Week Appears Wet: A cold front will stall on top of Alabama early next week. We will likely see several rounds of moisture move along this stalled boundary giving us several rain chances Monday through next Friday. Some of the rain that falls could be heavy and several inches will be possible. We will have to monitor for the potential to see flooding as we go into next week. Winter 2018-2019 is shaping up to be one of our wettest winters on record if the models verify.