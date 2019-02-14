Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills face each other in NW regional final

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook Spartans beat James Clemens 62-40 Thursday morning at the AHSAA Northwest Regional basketball tournament to advance to the Elite 8 vs. Vestavia Hills.
Mountain Brook is ranked fifth in the nation, according to USA Today.
Colby Jones led the team with 16 points, followed by Trendon Watford with 13.
The Spartans will play Vestavia Hills on February 19, with the winner advancing to the state tournament at the BJCC.
Vestavia beat Florence 61-45 on Thursday at Wallace State to advance. Michael Vice led the Rebels with 18 points and 9 rebounds.
