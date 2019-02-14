Jill says the need for an umbrella increases starting Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s mostly cloudy, but despite that temperatures are warming up nicely and will top off in the lower 60s this afternoon. This evening if you are going out for dinner with your loved one, you won’t need an umbrella but just a light jacket.
First Alert: Moisture will begin to increase tonight into tomorrow morning. A few light showers can’t be ruled out late tonight into Friday morning to the north of I-20. The best chance for rain will be along and north of I-20 and especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be mild tomorrow morning with lows near 50 degrees and there is a chance for patchy fog in a few locations. Tomorrow afternoon the temperatures will once again reach the lower 60s which is slightly above normal for this time of year.
Next Big Thing: Rain chances will be on the rise through the weekend and especially next week.
Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like your best day to be outside in regards to rain chances. Showers will be possible during the early morning hours of Saturday, otherwise it is looking mostly dry with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances look to increase Sunday afternoon/evening with a rain chance at 60 percent. We’ll likely warm up briefly into the low to mid 60s as a cold front begins to move through. It’ll temporarily cool us down Monday and stall over our area.
Next Week Appears Wet: A cold front will stall on top of Alabama early next week. We will likely see several rounds of moisture move along this stalled boundary giving us several rain chances Monday through next Friday. Some of the rain that falls could be heavy and several inches will be possible. We will have to monitor for the potential to see flooding as we go into next week. Winter 2018-2019 is shaping up to be one of our wettest winters on record if the models verify.
