Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue raising money for new house

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - The cat rescue group Kitty Kat Haven is looking to buy a bigger house in Hoover, and they need your help.
Since the organization was founded by Rita Bowman in Oct. 2016, more than 1,200 cats have been placed in forever homes.
“We bring in cats that people have found in bad condition,” explained Bowman. “We have them taken care of at our vet, we socialize them, and get them adopted by wonderful families.”
Some of the rescued cats are in foster homes, but most are kept inside a home on Marlboro Street. You can find volunteers there everyday, emptying litter boxes and cleaning.
“We can only house so many cats. 40 is our limit here,” said Bowman. “Kitten season is year-round here in Alabama.”
That means the need is greater than the available space. According to Bowman, Kitty Kat Haven is a no-kill, no cage organization. That means cats are never euthanized and not kept in cages. Instead they roam freely inside the house, which helps with the adoption process by allowing more interaction between the cats and families looking to adopt.
“The cats will kind of gravitate towards them, and the cat picks that person out,” said Bowman. “So, it’s a lot better for the cat. They’re not as stressed as they would be in a cage.”
Bowman said living in the house also helps cats get used to sounds they will experience once adopted, like a running washing machine or vacuum cleaner.
The non-profit organization is now eyeing a bigger house in Hoover that will allow them to save and adopt more cats. Bowman can’t give a lot of details on the home but says it is on a commercial property. Before they can move forward, they need $100,000 for a down payment.
“Every dollar counts, every single dollar!" explained Bowman. “Some people say well ’I only got five bucks.' That works. Five dollars makes a difference."
The organization is also planning several fundraiser, including on Friday night at Naked Art Gallery. Portions of the sales go to Kitty Kat Haven. Bowman and other volunteers well be working as servers.
“Make sure you tip really well as we serve your sangria to you," said Bowman.
On Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., 20 percent of the proceeds at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Mountain Brook will go to the organization. Bowman said their biggest money raiser is a 5K run that’s being held April 13, at Veteran’s Park in Hoover. You can find out more about fundraisers by going to the group’s Facebook page.
