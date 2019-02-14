Homicide investigation in Birmingham after 2 shot

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating after two people were shot - one fatally - on Wednesday night.
Police were called to a scene in the 1100 block of 14th Street North around 7:25 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.
One victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, no suspect has been identified. Authorities are canvassing the scene to determine more about what happened.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.