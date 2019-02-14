Hillary Clinton coming to Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will travel to Alabama in the coming days to headline 2019′s Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, organizers confirmed Thursday.
On March 3, Clinton will speak at the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast, as well as at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church. She’s also expected to take part in the Bloody Sunday March. The breakfast will be held at Wallace Community College Selma campus.
Clinton’s visit will also serve to announce her support for the Life Our Vote 2020 Initiative.
The annual event runs from Feb. 28 through March 4 and marks the anniversary of the 1965 attack by law enforcement on marchers who were attempting to cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on a trek to the state’s capitol.
The attack, which became known as Bloody Sunday, sparked national outrage and culminated in passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Jubilee brings thousands of people from across the country to Dallas County annually.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.