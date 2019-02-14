GEMS program encourages girls to take STEM courses

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) - The STEM program at Matthews Elementary School in Northport focuses on encouraging girls who are interested in applying math and science to everyday life.
“Me personally, I like to do math and I like to also do science,” Kimiya Tabb said.
She is one of six students participating in GEMS - Girls Engaged in Math and Science. They came up with the idea to use math concepts to sew their Jazzy Sacks.
“We use sewing patterns and we cut out fabric and we have to sew it together with a needle and thread,” Tabb said.
The girls had to understand math fractions to measure and sew the bags they made for a competition at McWane Science Center. It also shows them math and science can be cool and gives them confidence to try new things in those fields.
“We want them to have that opportunity to experience some things in these fields in math and science so when they get to college they pursue those careers,” said Lakida Hill, the GEMS sponsor.
GEMS is in its second year at Matthews Elementary. The group plans on hosting a STEM event at the school later this year for more kids interested in math and science.
