Ex-FBI official McCabe said he worried Russia probe would end after Comey’s firing

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray News) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says he wanted investigations into President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice documented so that they could “not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace.”
McCabe said in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that he met with his investigators the day after his boss, James Comey, was fired in May 2017.
He says he wanted to "put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion" to ensure that the case couldn't be closed without a record in the event he also was fired.
“I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and won the election for the presidency, and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage. And that was something that troubled me greatly," McCabe says in the clip released by “60 Minutes.”
The interview will air Sunday. CBS released an excerpt of the interview Thursday.
McCabe also confirmed high-level discussions took place at the Justice Department if they should recruit Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment after Trump removed Comey from office.
The 25th Amendment allows for the replacement of the president or the vice president in case of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation, according to the Legal Information Institute.
McCabe has a book out next week about his time in the FBI.
