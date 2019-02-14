City of Homewood officials file lawsuit over amendment vote

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - City of Homewood officials are suing Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill , Gov. Kay Ivey and Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King.
They’re asking a court to throw out the results of the November referendum, where voters rejected a plan to allow the city to raise property taxes down the road to help schools.
The city claims the decision to give 2 different numbers to the ballot measure in different precincts violates state law.
