Birmingham Iron ready to forge ahead after 1-0 start

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Iron pro football team is ready to build off its 1-0 start in the AAF.]
The Iron, who shut out the Memphis Express 26-0 on Sunday, will host the Salt Lake Stallions this Saturday.
“What did I learn about my team after Week 1? That we are tough. We are a tough team, we are smart and we play fast,” said Iron head coach Tim Lewis.
The Iron practiced for three hours Wednesday afternoon at Legion Field. The Iron vs. Stallions kickoff Saturday at 1 p,m, at Legion Field.
