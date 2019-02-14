Birmingham community to gather for March for Babies kickoff in support of March of Dimes

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham residents, local business leaders, and other interested members of the community are invited to attend the March for Babies Greater Birmingham Kickoff event to help support the health of moms and give every baby the best possible start in life.
March for Babies is the biggest annual March of Dimes fundraiser. The event raised more than $675,000 in our community last year to help March of Dimes lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies. Now more than ever, families need a champion like you.
This year’s luncheon kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 21. from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Florentine (2nd Ave. N. Birmingham, Al 35203).
If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Lakin Campbell at lcampbell@marchofdimes.org or call 205-588-0510.
To register for March for Babies and make your donation, visit: www.marchforbabies.org/event/birminghamal
Did You Know?
More than 380,000 babies are born prematurely in the U.S. each year. Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the United States and globally.
