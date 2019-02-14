Bill would scrap AL concealed carry permit requirement

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A bill that would rid Alabamians of a requirement to obtain a pistol permit before concealed carrying of a firearm is back on the table in the state legislature.
State Senator Gerald Allen, R-Tuscaloosa, has pre-filed a bill that would allow residents to carry their pistol in a concealed manner without the permit that’s currently needed.
The senator says Alabamians have a Constitutional right to carry without having to register with their local sheriff’s office.
The Alabama Sheriffs Association says permits are a matter of public safety, giving them the ability to know if someone is allowed to legally carry a firearm.
This is the latest attempt to pass this legislation. In 2018, Allen’s bill passed in the Senate but failed in the House.
