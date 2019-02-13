Valentine’s Day looking mostly dry and warmer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We have been enjoying plenty of sunshine this morning. Temperatures started out in the 30s but we have warmed up nicely into the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day with highs climbing into the upper 50s.
First Alert: Temperatures will likely dip down into the mid 30s tonight. Make sure you bring the pets inside since it will be chilly for one more morning. Temperatures will begin to warm up as we head into the weekend.
Valentine’s Day: Most of Thursday is shaping up to be dry with a mostly sunny sky in the morning. Clouds will likely increase throughout the day with a small chance for a few showers mainly in locations along and north of I-20 during the late evening hours. The latest models show most of the rain moving in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Highs in the low to mid 60s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph.
Next Big Thing: Get ready for a unsettled weather pattern as we approach the weekend and into next week. A series of disturbances will give us several opportunities to see rain. Rain chances increase around 40-50 percent this weekend with highs in the 60s.
Rainy Week Ahead: Models continue to show widespread chances for rain Monday into Tuesday of next week with temperatures in the 50s. We could easily see several inches of rain next week, and we’ll have to monitor for the potential for flooding as well. Still too early to give specifics on how much rain we’ll see at this point. We’ll continue to monitor the models and keep you updated. The image attached is showing one model’s output on how much rain we could see. These numbers could easily change.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive weather notifications. Enjoy the sunny weather today!
