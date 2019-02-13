Reward offered after 23 guns stolen from Jefferson Co. pawn shop

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A reward is being offered after 23 guns were stolen from Family Pawn in Center Point.
The business on Springville Road was broken into in January.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Birmingham Police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.