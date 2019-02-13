Randolph Co. teacher held on 8 felony counts of having sexual relationship with student

WEDOWEE, AL (WBRC) - A teacher in Randolph County turned himself in after allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old female student.
Investigators say 30-year-old David Burkhalter is being held in protective custody with eight felony counts of having a sexual relationship with a student at Randolph County High School.
Burkhalter faces two counts of rape in the second degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, one count of enticing a child, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child for sex and two counts of school employee sex act with a student less than 19 years of age.
Burkhalter is being held at Randolph County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond pending further hearing.
Superintendent John Jacobs says Burkhalter, a first-year math teacher and junior high football and boys basketball coach, has been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.
The Wedowee Police Department responded to Randolph County High School on February 6 for the allegations. On February 13, Burkhalter was served a warrant after investigators determined the accusations were credible and that probable cause existed for an arrest.
Jacobs said other students reported the issue to administration. He said this is the first complaint received of the teacher. The school is asking anyone with any information or past concerns to come forward anonymously.
