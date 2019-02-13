Mainly dry Valentine’s Day; Heavy rain next week

FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES BY NEXT WEEK: A cold front will enter the region and stall on Friday so this will keep our sky mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this weekend. The chance for scattered showers will continue on Saturday. I wouldn’t cancel any big plans, but if you are attending events like the Birmingham Iron game, I would grab the poncho. Rain chances will be in the 30% to 40% range on Saturday. Showers will be more likely on Sunday and Monday. Highs this weekend will rise into the mid to upper 60s with lows at night in the 50s.