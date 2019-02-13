Mainly dry Valentine’s Day; Heavy rain next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The sky remains mostly clear this evening so temperatures are tumbling quickly across the area. There may be some patchy fog in the morning as lows tumble into the 30s. Lows may approach the freezing in mark in some of the outlying locations.
You can expect a temperature rebound into the 60s for highs on Valentine’s Day with increasing clouds. The chance for isolated showers will return during the evening; however, if you have big dinner plans, the higher rain chances will arrive overnight and into the day on Friday. This will mainly involve scattered light showers with a mostly cloudy sky.
FIRST ALERT FOR RISING RAIN CHANCES BY NEXT WEEK: A cold front will enter the region and stall on Friday so this will keep our sky mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this weekend. The chance for scattered showers will continue on Saturday. I wouldn’t cancel any big plans, but if you are attending events like the Birmingham Iron game, I would grab the poncho. Rain chances will be in the 30% to 40% range on Saturday. Showers will be more likely on Sunday and Monday. Highs this weekend will rise into the mid to upper 60s with lows at night in the 50s.
HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK: A low pressure system will develop and track northeast next week producing a prolonged period of heavy rainfall. We could see a period of rain on Tuesday followed by a period of heavier rain Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. Some long range guidance suggest rain totals topping four inches in some areas. A lot could certainly change but we need to monitor next week closely for a potential flood threat.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.