I-20/59 NB in Tuscaloosa reopens following major wreck with several injuries

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: The wreck has cleared as of noon on Wednesday.
ORIGINAL: A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles is causing major traffic issues in Tuscaloosa County.
The interstate is now closed between mile markers 86-89. Traffic is being diverted at the Vance/Brookwood exit.
A trooper told WBRC that the crash involves nine vehicles.
At least 10 injuries were injured in the wreck, but there were no fatalities, according to ALEA
Read detour information below:
This story is developing.
