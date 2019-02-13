I-20/59 NB in Tuscaloosa reopens following major wreck with several injuries

DRONE VIDEO: Wreck on I-20/59 NB in Tuscaloosa
By WBRC Staff | February 13, 2019 at 6:28 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:59 AM

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - UPDATE: The wreck has cleared as of noon on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and several other vehicles is causing major traffic issues in Tuscaloosa County.

The interstate is now closed between mile markers 86-89. Traffic is being diverted at the Vance/Brookwood exit.

A trooper told WBRC that the crash involves nine vehicles.

At least 10 injuries were injured in the wreck, but there were no fatalities, according to ALEA

Read detour information below:

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.