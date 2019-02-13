Matt: Valentine’s Day looking mostly dry and warmer

Rainy Week Ahead: Models continue to show widespread chances for rain Monday into Tuesday of next week with temperatures in the 50s. We could easily see several inches of rain next week, and we’ll have to monitor for the potential for flooding as well. Still too early to give specifics on how much rain we’ll see at this point. We’ll continue to monitor the models and keep you updated. The image attached is showing one model’s output on how much rain we could see. These numbers could easily change.