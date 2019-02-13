High tech, high paying jobs coming to Tuscaloosa’s Alberta community

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Over 80 high tech, high paying jobs are on the way to Tuscaloosa. City Councilman Kip Tyner says the German company SWJ Technology is moving its corporate headquarters to the Alberta area and naming it the Alberta Technology Center.
The company does high tech training for Mercedes and other automakers. Tyner believes the public investment made in Alberta over the past few years with the new school, park, and fire and police precinct made it an easy sell for the city.
“That public investment is now paying off because, again, it was a stiff competition from Chattanooga and Greenville, but we won out,” Tyner said.
The company will start with 85 employees. Tyner says they could expand to more than 100 over the first year. Officials could break ground in the next month or so.
